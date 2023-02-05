NATIONAL

Minister: nation strongly supports Kashmir cause

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira, said the nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to show support for the right to self-determination.

He said Kashmir is a vital part of Pakistan and the nation has always supported the Kashmiri movement for self-determination. Kaira urged the international community to play a role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said the purpose of celebrating Solidarity Day is to draw attention to India’s atrocities against the innocent people of Kashmir.

He emphasized that the government and all sectors of society in Pakistan support the demand for self-determination by the Kashmiris. Kaira added that India’s efforts to suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris will fail.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, thanked Pakistan for supporting the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.

A large number of officials, students, journalists, and others participated in the Solidarity walk, carrying placards and banners calling for justice for Kashmir. A minute of silence was observed to express sympathy with the Kashmiri people.

Musharraf, military ruler who allied with the US and promoted ‘moderate’ Islam
Staff Report
Staff Report

