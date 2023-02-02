Opposition politician, journalist critical of army ‘picked up’ in overnight raids

— Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad ‘picked up’ for accusing Asif Zardari of plotting to assassinate Imran Khan

— Imran Riaz Khan taken into FIA custody from Lahore airport over ‘unknown reasons’, says lawyer

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: In a dramatic turn of events, the government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) arrested a senior journalist and a leader of an opposition party in the wee hours of Thursday apparently over an interview wherein they expressed criticism of the military’s political influence.

While anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan, a fierce critic of the military and the coalition government, was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, chief of the Awami Muslim League (AML) party, was taken into custody by Islamabad police just after midnight.

According to his nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Ahmad was arrested from his residence in Bahria Town society in Islamabad.

راشد شفیق کا تھانہ آبپارہ کے باہر بیان #ReleaserSheikhRasheed pic.twitter.com/v8SvlzZwRJ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 1, 2023

The former interior minister is charged with accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is part of the ruling coalition, of hatching a “murder plot to eliminate former prime minister Imran Khan”, who made a similar claim days ago.

The arrest was made following a police complaint filed by Raja Inayat ur-Rehman, a vice president of the Rawalpindi Division of the party. The complaint cites controversial remarks the former minister made in a television interview on January 27, in which he allegedly accused Zardari of having ties with militant groups and plotting to kill former prime minister Khan.

The claim followed a similar accusation made by the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party in a television address on January 27, in which he claimed that Zardari was behind a fresh assassination plot against him.

The first information report (FIR) against Ahmad was registered at Aabpara police station in Islamabad under sections 120-B, 153-A, and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), relating to criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups, and statements that could cause public mischief.

The details of the case and the evidence behind the accusations remain unknown at this time.

‘UNKNOWN CHARGES’

Meanwhile, according to Khan’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, the journalist was taken into custody from the Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore by the cyber-crime wing of the agency. Ashfaq said the details of the case against Khan are currently unknown, but added that the arrest is illegal and will be challenged in court.

Imran Riaz Khan was arrested by FIA and taken into custody at an unknown place, the airport staff misinformed the public at the scene and escorted him via backdoor entrances.

Insha Allah Imran Riaz himself will write the next Tweet himself. Meanwhile @IRKsays for info.

-IRK SMT — Imran Khan (@ImranRiazKhan) February 2, 2023

He was arrested in July of last year as well, despite a court order to the contrary, on the vague charge of “inciting people for agitation and creating chaos.” A total of 17 cases were registered against him across Punjab but eventually, 16 of them were dismissed.

The two developments have caused widespread outrage. Khan, the former prime minister, “strongly” condemned the arrests.

“Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive caretaker [government appointed] by totally discredited ECP,” he tweeted. “The question is can [Pakistan] afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by imported [government]?”

Strongly condemn arrest of Sh Rasheed.Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive Caretaker govt appt by totally discredited ECP. Question is can Pak afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 1, 2023

Asad Umar, secretary general of the opposition party, highlighted the issue of “terrorists walking free in the country” while journalists and opposition politicians are behind bars.

شیخ رشید گرفتار. عمران ریاض گرفتار. سیاست دان قید. صحافی قید. دہشت گرد آزاد پھر رہے ہیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 2, 2023

“Journalism is currently facing severe censorship, but the truth cannot be silenced, even with the arrest of Imran Riaz Khan,” read a tweet issued by the official Twitter account of the party.

موجودہ دورِ حکومت میں صحافت بدترین فسطائیت کا شکار ہے لیکن عمران ریاض کو گرفتار کرکے سچ کی آواز کو کسی صورت دبایا نہیں جاسکتا۔

#PakistanUnderFascism pic.twitter.com/u9RY7Ax0C5 — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 2, 2023

