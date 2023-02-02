NATIONAL

Minister says received unprecedented response from Geneva conference

By Staff Report
A displaced flood-affected woman stands with her child at a makeshift camp alongside flood waters at Dera Allah Yar in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on October 5, 2022. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan received an unprecedented response from a donor conference in Geneva for the reconstruction of flood-hit areas.

Iqbal made the remarks on Wednesday at the first meeting of the Policy and Strategy Committee on the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF), the planning ministry said in a statement.

Now the time has come to implement the decisions of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva on Jan. 9 in letter and spirit without any delay, he said.

The committee finalized the terms of reference under which it would examine and approve 4RF’s policies, plans, strategies and standards, and would ensure a fast-track approval of projects under 4RF, the statement said.

It was noted that the 4RF would be materialized in three phases including short-term up to one year, medium-term up to three years, and long-term up to a five to seven years’ period, it added.

The 4RF document suggested effective coordination and participation arrangement among federal and provincial governments, development partners, donors, international and nationals non-governmental organizations, academia and the private sector, according to the statement.

The devastating floods in Pakistan last year have killed over 1,700 people and inflicted damage and losses of over $30 billion to the country.

Previous article
Peshawar suicide bomber was disguised as policeman, reveals KP police chief
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Australian cricketer Khawaja finally gets visa to tour India

MELBOURNE: Pakistan-born Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja was cleared to join the national squad for a tour of India after his visa issues were cleared...

Balochistan rocked by startling 4.3 magnitude earthquake

Former PTI MP faces sedition charge over criticism of military’s approach to TTP

Hosts want ‘urgent’ answers over Saudi sponsorship of Women’s World Cup

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.