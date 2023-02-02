Opinion

Aid and influence

Rural Sindh has been facing significant challenges since the floods that hit the country last year, with many communities barely surviving amid food insecurity and other issues. The situation is particularly dire for women and children, who are often the most vulnerable in times of crisis.

Tribal conflicts and poor administration have only exacerbated the situation in rural Sindh, with many people feeling that they have no one to turn to for help. The lack of effective governance has also meant that much-needed development projects have been put in hold, leaving many communities without access to basic necessities, like education, healthcare and clean water.

It is deeply concerning that the Sindh government is believed to be impeding humanitarian response efforts by civil society organisations, and that is delaying the provision of aid. It is also concerning that district administrations are prioritising areas under political influence. It is important that all tiers of governance and administration should take steps to ensure that humanitarian response efforts are allowed to proceed smoothly.

It is also essential that civil society organisations are able to provide services without interference or pressure from various groups. Unfortunately, the situation in rural Sindh is being further complicated by the action of a few in power who want civil society organisations to support specific interests rather than the victims.

This has discouraged many an organisation to step back, adding to the woes of the common man. It is clear that urgent action is needed to address the ongoing crisis in rural Sindh.

ZAHEER UDIN BABAR JUNEJO

HYDERABAD

