Elahi alleges police raid on Gujrat residence

LAHORE: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former chief minister of Punjab and an ally of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, has accused police of raiding his residence in Gujrat early Wednesday morning.

During an appearance on the Geo News programme “Geo Pakistan” on Wednesday, Elahi said the raid took place at around 4:30 am and that women were also present at the residence at the time.

According to him, the raid was carried out by the caretaker government of Punjab — headed by Mohsin Naqvi, a media mogul who Elahi and former prime minister Imran Khan both have accused of being in cahoots with the central government and military establishment — and the administration of Shehbaz Sharif.

Moonis Elahi, his son and former federal minister, also weighed in, taking to Twitter to express his concern that the police conducted the raid without a warrant or any apparent cause.

He questioned the presence of 25 police vehicles, including two black Vigos — a reference to the vehicle used traditionally by the military — and asked if they were searching for Indian intelligence agents.

کل رات پولیس نے ہمارے گجرات کے گھر پر ریڈ کی۔ نہ کوئی وارنٹ نہ کوئی کیس۔ پولیس کی 25 گاڑیوں کی تو سمجھ آتی ہے پر یہ ساتھ 2 کالے ویگو کیا کر رہے تھے؟ انڈین جاسوس ڈھونڈ رہے تھے ؟ pic.twitter.com/ykP5pOKBBD — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) February 1, 2023

The incident is currently under investigation and further details are yet to be released.

Meanwhile, Elahi announced his plans to take legal action against the raid on his residence. Elahi took to Twitter to express his stance and said he has full faith in the independence of the judiciary.

The raid was carried out by the caretaker government as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against Elahi and his family by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier this month, the coalition government added Elahi and his family to the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection with the probe.

More details to follow