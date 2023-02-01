Countrywide party conventions meant to reorganize PML-N: Marriyum

BAHAWALPUR: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) convention at Bahawalpur was the first of such multiple meetings which would be spearheaded by Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party Maryam Nawaz.

Addressing participants of PML-N worker’s convention, the minister said countrywide meetings were aimed at further invigorating the party at grassroots level through its reorganization.

She urged the party workers to show exemplary discipline and listen to the address of Maryam Nawaz who had important messages for its workers from PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said Maryam Nawaz had undergone throat surgery recently and the doctors had advised her to rest but upon her return, she initiated whirlwind tours for party reorganization.

She said that today’s meeting was an organizational convention and special invitation cards were issued to the party leaders and workers.

Thousands of people were outside the compound waiting for entry, but the objective of convention was reorganization of the party, she added.

Saluting the spirit of the party workers, she said that Nawaz Sharif and the senior leadership of the party would be witnessing the proceedings of the convention, so it was important to observe discipline.