Peshawar Mosque attack: COAS Gen Asim directs all commanders to continue focus on anti-terror operations

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Tuesday directed all army commanders to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace.

Addressing the participants of the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at the GHQ, General Syed Asim Munir said that immoral and cowardly acts like Peshawar Mosque attack cannot shake resolve of the nation rather reinvigorate its determination to succeed in ongoing war against terror with Zero tolerance for any terrorist entity.

Top military brass was briefed in detail about prevailing and emerging threats, situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and ongoing intelligence-based operations being undertaken by Army and LEAs for breaking the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism across the country.

The forum paid rich tributes to the Martyrs of Peshawar police line blast and vowed that perpetrators will be brought to exemplary justice.

The forum, taking notice of human rights violations and Indian design to alter demographics of IIOJK, reaffirmed Army’s commitment to Pakistan’s principal support to indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiri people as per relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of the Kashmir.