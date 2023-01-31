NATIONAL

Federal Capital, Karachi security beefed up

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - A police commando stands guard during a Muharram procession by Shiite Muslims in Karachi on August 7, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Strict security measures have been taken in Islamabad on Tuesday following the Peshawar Police Lines suicide blast that occurred on Monday.

Security sources said that Islamabad has been put on high-security alert, adding special measures have been taken at key sensitive buildings including the President House, Prime Minister House and Parliament building, and other places. Moreover, high security was also beefed up at all the entry points of the capital.

The snipers have been deployed at all locations. People are instructed to carry identity cards and essential documents while traveling. These security measures were taken to avert and deal with any sabotage activity in untoward situations.

Meanwhile, Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) has also ordered officials for patrolling and snap checking in Karachi. On Monday, at least 83 people were killed and over 157 people were injured, including 27 people officers and other police officials in a suicide explosion at Police Lines mosque in Peshawar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the suspected suicide blast in Peshawar an attack on Pakistan, adding that terrorism was the foremost national security challenge facing Pakistan. He said this while meeting with survivors of the attack at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

