Aaqib Javed advises stable team formation for World Cup success

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed is confident about Pakistan’s chances in India’s upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.

He says playing in India will not be a problem for the Pakistan team and believes their strong bowling attack, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, will give them an advantage.

Aaqib also suggests that the Pakistan Cricket Board form a stable team for the World Cup and avoid making frequent changes.

“Playing in India will not be a problem for Pakistan. Pakistan has always given India a tough time. When the Pakistan team goes to India for the World Cup, it will not face any problem playing on the pitches there,” Aaqib said.

“India recently scored many runs against New Zealand in the ODI series. But the bowling of Pakistan is not the bowling of New Zealand, so the Indian batsmen scored four hundred runs,” he maintained.

He believes a set team will allow for better development leading to the tournament.

“Make a team that will not change until the World Cup. Think and understand what our combination will be and the playing eleven. The sooner you decide, the more your team will develop,” he concluded.