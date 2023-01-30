Zardari sends Rs10bn notice to Imran over ‘false’ murder claim

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has sent a Rs10 billion legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for making “baseless allegations” against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

In the notice, Zardari accused Khan of causing harm to the PPP’s reputation and defaming him after the former prime minister accused the former president of paying terrorists and hatching a fresh plan along with people in the intelligence agencies to assassinate him “after the previous attempt failed.”

Khan, during a virtual press conference from his residence in the Zaman Park neighbourhood of Lahore, had said there were three more names along with Zardari who are part of this new plot.

“Now they have made a Plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind this. He has an ample amount of corruption money, which he loots from the Sindh government and spends on winning elections. He has given money to a terrorist outfit and people from powerful agencies are facilitating him. This has been decided on three fronts and they will act soon,” he had claimed.

“I am telling you [the people] this because if something happens to me the nation should know the people who were behind this so that the nation never forgives them,” Khan had said.

The notice alleged that Khan’s actions caused “severe agony, mental stress, and loss of reputation” to Zardari, and demanded that Khan issue an unconditional apology within 14 days or face legal proceedings for damages.