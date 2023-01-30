World

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ smashes Indian box office records

By AFP
Moviegoers pose for pictures in front of a poster of the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan' outside a cinema hall in Prayagraj on January 25, 2023. - Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" has smashed box office records in India since its release in theatres last week, bringing hope to the Bollywood industry after a spate of weak showings. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP) (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images)

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s new film “Pathaan” has smashed Indian box office records following its release last week, bringing hope to Bollywood after a spate of weak showings.

“Pathaan” recorded the highest-ever box office collections for a Hindi film for its opening and second day in India, and raked in 2.5 billion rupees ($30 million) in its first five days, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Sunday.

Its international ticket sales soared past one billion rupees ($13.7 million) in just three days, according to Yash Raj Films, which produced the movie.

It comes after glitzy Hindi-language Bollywood films struggled at the box office following the reopening of Indian cinemas about a year ago after a pandemic hiatus.

“The unprecedented celebratory success of ‘Pathaan’ I think speaks volumes about where we are headed as the Hindi movie industry,” movie theatre chain owner Akshaye Rathi told AFP on Monday.

“Here we are back to the old school way of celebrating cinema in theatres as a community viewing experience.”

The release of “Pathaan”, 57-year-old Khan’s first movie in four years, had been highly anticipated.

Khan, popularly known as “King Khan”, has a huge fan following around the world. The film also features Bollywood heart-throb Deepika Padukone and action hero John Abraham.

Videos shared on social media showed fans in Indian cinemas dancing and cheering during the film.

In recent months, “Pathaan” and other Bollywood films — particularly those starring actors from India’s Muslim minority such as Khan — have been criticised by Hindu right-wingers on social media, with activists calling for boycotts.

Hardline Hindu groups had called for “Pathaan” to be banned because Padukone wore a saffron-coloured bikini — a colour associated with their religion — in one of the film’s songs.

Last year, films from southern India, such as Telugu-language “RRR”, dominated box office takings.

“RRR” has also been feted internationally, winning a Golden Globe for best song and scoring an Oscar nomination in the same category.

Previous article
Zardari sends Rs10bn notice to Imran over ‘false’ murder claim
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan and Turkey launch joint counter-terrorism drill

KARACHI: The opening ceremony of the Pakistan-Turkey Joint Exercise, ATTATURK-XII 2023, took place today at Tarbella. The national anthems of both nations were played...

LHC demands explanation for Punjab election date delay from ECP, governor

Devastating explosion at Peshawar mosque leaves 28 dead, 150 wounded

Bad weather forces postponement of UAE president’s visit to Islamabad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.