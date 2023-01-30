NATIONAL

LHC allows hearing of petition against contesting elections on multiple seats

By Staff Report
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a lawyers convention in Lahore on September 21, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has cleared the way for a petition challenging the practice of politicians contesting in multiple constituencies, as the Registrar Office’s objections were set aside by Justice Anwar Hussain on Monday.

The petition was filed by citizen Zahid Mehmood, who argues that this practice leads to a loss of resources and is a violation of the constitution of Pakistan.

The petitioner has requested the court to ban politicians from contesting elections in more than one seat at a time and to order the government of Pakistan to legislate on the matter. The case has been directed for hearing by the LHC.

By-elections for 33 vacant seats in the National Assembly (NA) will take place on March 16, with former Premier Imran Khan set to contest for all 33 seats, according to the announcement by vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule for the by-polls and has set the dates for receiving nomination papers from February 6 to 8.

Previous article
Deadly coach accident kills two, injures 24 near Kallar Kahar interchange
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Devastating explosion at Peshawar mosque leaves 28 dead, 150 wounded

PESHAWAR: A powerful explosion at a mosque in the secured Police Lines neighbourhood of Peshawar has killed at least 28 worshippers dead and wounded...

Bad weather forces postponement of UAE president’s visit to Islamabad

Elahi’s principal secretary in corruption scandal over bribe allegations

Britain enacts measures to deport foreign criminals under slavery overhaul

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.