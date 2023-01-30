Deadly coach accident kills two, injures 24 near Kallar Kahar interchange

LAHORE: Two people were killed and 24 others injured in a passenger coach accident near Kallar Kahar Interchange on the motorway on Monday.

The accident was caused by slippery road conditions due to rain, according to the motorway police. The coach was en route to Lahore from Rawalpindi.

The dead and injured were taken to a Trauma Center in Kallar Kahar.

The accident follows a deadly bus crash on Sunday in which 41 people were killed and 7 injured after a coach plunged off a bridge near Chungi stop in Lasbela.

The bus was carrying 48 passengers from Quetta to Karachi at the time of the crash. Poor road conditions, lax safety measures, and reckless driving contribute to Pakistan’s high rate of road accidents.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018.

Karachi policeman killed

Unidentified suspects killed a police officer in Karachi shooting on Monday. The incident occurred near the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, according to police.

The slain police officer was identified as 50-year-old Muhammad Iqbal and his body was later handed over to his family.

Double shooting claims two lives in Karachi

The woman’s charred body was discovered in a garbage dump in Orangi Town No. 12.

In a separate incident, police and Rangers arrested Ghulam Abbas in Mehmood Abad, Azam Town, during a joint operation based on a tip-off.

Abbas was suspected of involvement in multiple instances of robbery and street crime.