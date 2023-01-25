Punjab Ombudsman seeks report about torture on Lahore schoolgirl

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. (Azam Suleman Khan has sought reports from the district education authority in Lahore and the superintendent of police of Lahore Cantonment regarding departmental action on the viral video about the torture of a female student in a Lahore school.

In a statement released here Wednesday, the spokesman said that DIG (Investigation) Lahore, ASP (Investigation) Lahore Cantonment and the chief executive officer (education) of Lahore appeared before Ombudsman Khan at his office on Monday and apprised him of the progress on the case.

The provincial ombudsman was told the district education authority has set up a three-member committee under the district education officer (women elementary education) to investigate the matter and submit recommendations in three days.

The meeting was also told that the education authority’s rules violation may result in the imposition of fines, suspension and other penalties against private educational institutions.

The ombudsman directed that the education department and the police should jointly devise a coordinated strategy to prevent drug abuse among adolescent children. In this regard, the scope of the district intelligence committee could be expanded to control this social scourge.

The adviser (coordination) of the ombudsman’s office would also devise recommendations regarding the prevention of drug use in schools, added the spokesman.