Son of former Punjab governor Khosa wounded in Lahore shooting

LAHORE: In a shocking turn of events, Balkh Sher Khosa, the son of former Punjab governor Latif Khosa and a Supreme Court lawyer, was shot and injured by unidentified armed men in Lahore on Monday night.

The incident occurred outside the gates of the Punjab University, where Khosa had been visiting clients.

According to eyewitnesses, two unidentified motorcyclists sprayed bullets at Khosa’s car as he was leaving the university. Despite being injured, Khosa was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The attackers fled the scene and have yet to be apprehended by police.

Khosa, Balkh Sher’s father, spoke to the media about the incident and expressed his concerns about the state of law and order in the provincial capital. He said he had discussed the matter with interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and provincial police chief Amir Zulfiqar, and the attack may have been motivated by someone seeking to settle a score.

The exact reason for the attack is not yet known, but it has raised serious concerns about the safety of citizens in Lahore and the ability of the police to maintain order in the city.