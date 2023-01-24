NATIONAL

Son of former Punjab governor Khosa wounded in Lahore shooting

By Staff Report
Lawyer for Pakistani presidential candidate and vice-chairman of the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Makhdoom Amin Fahim, Latif Khosa (L) and PPP Senator Anwar Baig (R) talk to media representatives, outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, 03 October 2007. Pakistan's Supreme Court resumed hearing challenges 03 October against President Pervez Musharraf's re-election bid following a brief delay when one of the judges pulled out. The latest appeals have been filed by Musharraf's rivals in the election -- former Supreme Court judge Wajihuddin Ahmad and Makhdoom Amin Fahim, the vice chairman of former premier Benazir Bhutto's party. AFP PHOTO/Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: In a shocking turn of events, Balkh Sher Khosa, the son of former Punjab governor Latif Khosa and a Supreme Court lawyer, was shot and injured by unidentified armed men in Lahore on Monday night.

The incident occurred outside the gates of the Punjab University, where Khosa had been visiting clients.

According to eyewitnesses, two unidentified motorcyclists sprayed bullets at Khosa’s car as he was leaving the university. Despite being injured, Khosa was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The attackers fled the scene and have yet to be apprehended by police.

Khosa, Balkh Sher’s father, spoke to the media about the incident and expressed his concerns about the state of law and order in the provincial capital. He said he had discussed the matter with interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and provincial police chief Amir Zulfiqar, and the attack may have been motivated by someone seeking to settle a score.

The exact reason for the attack is not yet known, but it has raised serious concerns about the safety of citizens in Lahore and the ability of the police to maintain order in the city.

