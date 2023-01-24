NATIONAL

Quality assurance test in more than 7,000 PEF schools

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The managing director of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF), Manzar Javed Ali, has approved a major Quality Assurance Test (QAT) to be conducted in over 7,000 schools across Punjab.

The QAT will be administered to 326,167 students enrolled in PEF-partnered schools under the Foundation Assisted Schools (FAS), Education Voucher Scheme (EVS), and New School Program (NSP). The testing will take place until February 15.

According to PEF, the QAT of 14,987 students from 346 PEF-partnered schools in the districts of Mandi Bahauddin and Sahiwal has already been completed, and the QAT of 18,747 students from 411 partner schools in Bhakkar, Gujarat, Multan, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, and Sialkot will be completed today.

The QAT is an annual event organized by the PEF administration to assess the academic quality of PEF-partnered schools. It is crucial for the continuation of payments to these schools.

In the case of a failing QAT score for the first time, a warning will be given to the school. A second failure will result in a 50 percent reduction in payments to the school, and a third failure will result in the termination of the partnership.

PEF partners are urged to pay close attention to the education and academic progress of all students in their schools throughout the year to ensure a high standard of education is maintained.

Previous article
US seeks stability in S. Asia, views Pakistan-India dialogue as internal matter
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NA without opposition as speaker ‘approves’ resignation of 43 more PTI...

ISLAMABAD: Just a day after Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) withdrew the resignations of its remaining 44 members of the National Assembly whose resignations had yet...

Holocaust education moves UAE closer to Israel but suspicions remain

Power returns to most cities day after massive outage

Wimbledon champion Rybakina races into Australian Open semi-final

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.