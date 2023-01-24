Court reserves verdict on LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, others

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday reserved verdict on the LNG Reference filed against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

Former PM Abbasi and co-accused appeared in the court hearing.

Earlier, counsel of Abdul Samad Dawood, a co-accused in the case, in his arguments said that a board comprised of 13 members decided to give the tender. “The LSA process began after completion of the bidding,” defence counsel said.

“The cases were cooked up on political grounds,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the court. “See where the country is standing today,” he said.

“I have filed petition in Islamabad High Court to know what charges are against me,” Abbasi said. “Mr. Abbasi appeared before the court in each hearing and attend the proceedings,” NAB prosecutor said.

“No witness informed what allegations were against me,” former prime minister said. “I have been dragged in the case for last four year,” he lamented.

“I have sold a car a person four years ago but could not got time to transfer the vehicle on his name,” Abbasi said.

LNG reference

Ex-PM Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq, ex-chairperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Uzma Adil and others are named in the reference.

The court had indicted all the accused in the case. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. Subsequently, the court directed the NAB prosecution to furnish evidence to back up the charges against them.

Former PM Abbasi is accused of awarding an LNG Terminal-I contract to a firm at Port Qasim Karachi, at exorbitant rates.