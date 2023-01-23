NATIONAL

Pakistan hit by major power blackout after grid failure

By Reuters
High voltage power lines in Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Pakistan is bearing the brunt of a global energy crunch prompted by rebounding post-pandemic demand and a squeeze on fuel supply as many nations shun Russian fuel exports because of the countrys war in Ukraine. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The country suffered country-wide power cuts early on Monday due to a major breakdown in its national grid, the federal energy ministry said.

“According to initial information, at about 7:34 am today, the National Grid experienced a loss of frequency, that caused a major breakdown. A swift work is on to revive the system,” the ministry said in a statement.

Power was out in all major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

The electricity distribution system in the nation is a complex — and delicate — web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide.

A frequency variation was reported in Sindh between the cities of Jamshoro and Dadu when systems were turned on on Monday morning, Power Minister Khurrum Dastagir told Geo News.

“There was a fluctuation in voltage and the systems were shut down one by one. This is not a major crisis,” Dastagir said.

Some grids in the country had already been restored, the minister added.

In 2021, a fault in a key power line plunged much of the country, including all major cities, plunged into darkness.

That blackout, one of the worst in Pakistan’s history, caused electricity to be cut in all of the major cities, including Islamabad, economic hub Karachi and Lahore.

— With AFP

Previous article
US: abortion rights ‘war’ rages on 50 years after Roe v. Wade ruling
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ahsan Iqbal challenges Imran to contest election from Narowal

NAROWAL: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal challenged on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to contest the election from Narowal. Speaking to the media, he...

Levies Force jawan gunned down, another injured Mastung attack

Govt likely to remove SNGPL, SSGCL MDs due to ‘poor performance’

KP sees manifold increase in foreign loans during PTI regime

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.