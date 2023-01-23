Imran Niazi part of grand design to victimize Nawaz, PML-N: PM

Says PTI chief’s rants debased politics, polarized society, undermined institutes

Accuses ex-PM of ruining ties with friendly countries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Imran Niazi had been part of a grand design to oust Nawaz Sharif and victimize Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the name of accountability.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “From 2013 onward, he has been an agent of anarchy and chaos in the country. His poisonous rants have debased politics, polarized society and undermined state institutions.”

Imran Niazi has been part of a grand design to oust Nawaz Sharif & victimize PML-N in the name of accountability. From 2013 on, he has been an agent of anarchy & chaos in the country. His poisonous rants have debased politics, polarised society & undermined state institutions. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 22, 2023

The prime minister blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman for political debasement in the country. The PM wrote on his Twitter handle that Imran Khan’s politics has divided the society into factions and weakened the state institutions.

He further added that the former premier victimized Nawaz Sharif in 2013 in the name of accountability. “Khan was part of the campaign to remove Nawaz Sharif from the political scene.” he alleged.

In his tweet, he further wrote that the PTI chairman was responsible for the turmoil and chaos since 2013. Moreover, he also blamed Khan’s strategy which poisoned the political culture in Pakistan.

Earlier in January, PM Shehbaz Sharif slammed former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan for ruining ties with friendly countries.

He said that the former prime minister has not started any project for the people of Pakistan. The PM said that instead of showing his gratitude to China which brought $30 billion investment in Pakistan, the PTI chief levelled corruption charges against the Chinese officials thus enraging them.

PM Shehbaz Sharif termed Imran Khan the worst and most unsuccessful prime minister the country ever had. The PTI chief proved himself ungracious towards those who helped him ‘with their full might’ to take the reins of power, he added.

‘Imran foster hate culture in politics’

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Sunday that Imran Khan has fostered a culture of hatred and fascism in domestic politics, which may cause irreparable damage to Pakistan.

Talking to a private media channel, he said Imran Khan has tried to turn every political and national issue into a spectacle. Criticizing Imran Khan’s politics, Qamar Zaman said whether PTI was in government or opposition, Imran Khan has always shown the same attitude toward political rivals.

Answering a question regarding the upcoming Punjab caretaker chief minister, he said the ECP’s approved name should be accepted by all because this is the constitutional prerequisite.

Imran Khan wants only one of his given names to be approved, which is a reflection of his undemocratic approach, he added.

Hurting 1.5b Muslims’ religious emotions unacceptable

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the despicable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden the other day.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that no words were enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden.

No words are enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden. The garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. This is unacceptable. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 22, 2023

“The garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. This is unacceptable,” he added.

PM greets President Xi, Chinese people on new lunar year

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the arrival of the Chinese New Year.

It is my pleasure to extend our heartiest congratulations to H.E. President Xi Jinping & the people of China on the start of the Chinese New Year today. May the Year of the Rabbit be filled with love, peace & prosperity for our Chinese friends. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 22, 2023

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister extended his congratulations to the Chinese leadership and the people of China at the start of the new year on January 22.

“May the Year of the Rabbit be filled with love, peace & prosperity for our Chinese friends,” he further expressed his good wishes.

The Chinese New Year 2023, heralded as ‘the year of Rabbit’ falls on Sunday, January 22 and celebrations will culminate into a Lantern festival on February 5th.

MNA calls on PM

Abid Raza, a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at his residence. Special Assistant to the PM Atta ullah Tarar was also present on the occasion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.