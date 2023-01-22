CWI confirms team management unit for Zimbabwe, South Africa tours

JOHN’S ANTIGUA: Ahead of the West Indies Test squad’s departure for the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa, the Team Management Unit has been confirmed to support interim Head Coach Andre Coley throughout the red and white ball tours in February and March.

Kenny Benjamin, the former West Indies and Leewards Islands fast bowler, travels to Zimbabwe as the Bowling Coach working alongside Assistant Coach, Rayon Griffith, current Head Coach of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who continues in his coaching role with the West Indies.

Team Manager Rawl Lewis, Physio Denis Byam, Strength and Coniditioning Coach Ronald Rogers,, Analyst Avenesh Seetaram and Media Officer Dario Barthley comprise the full Team Management Unit who will depart for Zimbabwe this coming weekend. The team lands in Zimbabwe early next week ahead of a three-day warm-up match against a local side set for 28 to 30 January at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

West Indies will then play two Test matches against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, with the first Test running from 4 to 8 February, and the second match from 12 to 16 February. All matches start at 10am local time (4am Eastern Caribbean/3am Jamaica).

The last Test Series between Zimbabwe and the West Indies was also played at Queens Sports Club in October 2017. West Indies won the two-match Series 1-0, winning the first contest by 117 runs with the second Test ending in a draw.

The squad will then travel on to South Africa for West Indies’ last two matches in the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with West Indies placed 6th in the current WTC and South Africa placed 4th. Both sides have the opportunity to improve their position in the final table. Following the Test Series, West Indies play South Africa in three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.