Cat outta bag: Abbasi demands judicial review to correct ‘injustices’ against Sharif

ISLAMABAD: As the rumoured return of Nawaz Sharif looms on the horizon, a call to action echoed through the halls of power in Pakistan, with his longtime confidante Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rallying for the judiciary to take a hard look at past decisions and rectify any wrongs done to the former prime minister.

Joining forces with political heavyweights such as former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the group held a series of non-partisan talks on the current economic and political issues facing the country.

At a press conference, Abbasi stated: “We talk about Mian Nawaz Sharif returning to the country, but we should also rectify those injustices and those injustices are very evident.”

The group, who recently addressed an event titled “National Dialogue on Re-imagining Pakistan” along with other leaders, placed blame on all stakeholders, including political parties, the military establishment, and the judiciary for the problems faced by the people and urged them to find a solution in light of the Constitution rather than focusing on a power struggle.

Abbasi went on to say that the speakers had not criticised anyone but themselves, adding, “We all are responsible [for the current situation], including politicians, military officials, judges [and] the media. We are not here to blame anyone.”

He also highlighted the need to end the military’s interference in politics and bring it within Constitutional boundaries, acknowledging that it is a complex issue that may take time to resolve.

Meanwhile, as political leaders call for a review of past decisions and urge the rectification of perceived injustices, tensions continue to simmer in the port city of Gwadar.

Former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Raisani, part of the group, underscored the need for dialogue to address the ongoing societal issues, citing the recent protests in Gwadar as an example of the state’s failure to provide basic rights to its citizens.

He called for the release of those arrested during the protests and for the state to fulfil their demands.

Separately, former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar took to social media to express his disappointment in the failure of politics to address key issues such as missing persons and fair distribution of resources.