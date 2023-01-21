NATIONAL

TTP ringleader among five militants arrested in Punjab-wide raids: police

By Staff Report
A Pakistani policeman stands guard during the Friday prayer at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore on May 17, 2019, on the Muslim month of Ramadan. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Five suspected terrorists belonging to proscribed organizations have been arrested by the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during intelligence-based operations across the province, according to a press statement.

The individuals, who are believed to have belonged to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Sipah-i-Sahaba group, were planning a “large-scale terror attack” in the province, the statement said.

One of the arrested suspects, Mehmood Musa, was identified as a “key operative of the TTP.”

Four cases have been registered against the suspects, who have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

The operations were conducted in Lahore, Bahawalpur, and Sheikhupura.

