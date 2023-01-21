Chinese FM fiercely rebukes US spy chief’s remarks about sanctions on China

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday offered a fierce rebuke to remarks made by a top US intelligence official’s remarks about imposing similar economic sanctions against Russia on China, saying some in the US are addicted to sanctions that cause harm and chaos to the world.

At a panel discussion during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that due to China’s closer integration with the world economy, if the West were to enact significant sanctions on China as it did with Russia, it would have greater impact on China.

Asked about Haines’ remarks at a regular press briefing on Thursday, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, did not mince words in criticizing the US spy chief’s comments.

“Some people in the US are addicted to excessive sanctions,” Wang said, adding that weaponizing economic and technological issues poses a serious threat to world peace and stability.

“Relevant statements by the US have fully exposed the true face of US hegemony. Its intention to harm others and cause harm and chaos for the world is unpopular and will definitely be resisted and opposed by the world,” Wang said.