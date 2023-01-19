NATIONAL

RUDA launches effort to revitalise River Ravi wetlands

By Staff Report
Motorcyclists ride on a bridge amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 10, 2020. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: In honour of World Wetland Day on February 2, the River Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) is working to revive the Ravi River and its surrounding wetlands.

The river, which serves as the home basin for Lahore, has been facing a range of challenges including flooding, droughts, poor water quality, and loss of habitat and biodiversity.

RUDA is utilising a 46 kilometres stretch of the river to develop a sustainable, eco-friendly riverfront that will rehabilitate the dying Ravi River and improve the surrounding environment for both humans and wildlife.

To that end, RUDA has proposed a number of downstream constructed wetlands to restore the river’s ecology, provide habitats for aquatic life, improve water quality, and enhance the overall aesthetic of the area.

