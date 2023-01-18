NATIONAL

UAE rolls over $2 billion deposit of Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has rolled over their deposit of $2 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The finance minister in a tweet disclosed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had discussed the rollover with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during his recent visit to the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UAE President had agreed to roll over the existing loan of $2 billion and provide a $1 billion additional loan.

Sources said that Pakistan’s repayment burden has now reduced to $11 billion during this fiscal year.

Presently, the State Bank has foreign exchange reserves of four and a half billion dollars and these Foreign exchange reserves with the central bank are equivalent to three weeks’ worth of import bills.

Previous article
SC observes voting for expats made difficult apparently to keep them away from process
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC orders to run awareness campaign about breast cancer, heart diseases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the federal government to initiate a public awareness campaign across the country about breast cancer and...

Federal Govt approves fixing 20 medicines prices for public relief

Sindh LG polls: PPP, PTI workers clash outside Keamari DC office

Sanaullah leaves for London to meet Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.