SC observes voting for expats made difficult apparently to keep them away from process

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court while hearing petitions filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday remarked that the voting process for the overseas Pakistanis had been made difficult.

The Supreme Court heard the petitions filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid against the Election Amendment Act 2022.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan, NADRA and the Attorney General of Pakistan seeking assistance on the matter.

During hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan inquired whether the overseas Pakistanis would have to come to Pakistan or they could cast their votes from abroad. He observed that the voting process for the overseas Pakistan had been made so difficult, apparently in order to keep them away from casting their votes.

“The right of vote (for overseas Pakistanis) has not been abolished. The problem is voting process,” Justice Ahsan observed.

The petitioners’ lawyer said that the Supreme Court had given voting right to the overseas Pakistanis in its judgment but the amendment to the Election Act was against the spirit of court order.

He said that on the court order, NADRA developed a system and it was tested during the by-elections as an experiment. No reservations were expressed during the by-elections, he added.

The court asked the NADRA and ECP to assist it whether the system was as per the requirements.

With this, the judge adjourned the hearing of the case for another two weeks.