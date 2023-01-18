Centre’s apathy towards financial crisis of Balochistan pathetic: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Wednesday said that time and again financial crisis of the province had been brought into the notice of federal government, but the policy of federal government was surprising.

In a statement, Bizenjo said that the Balochistan government was not able to pay the salaries to government employee. He said that flood affectees of the province were still awaiting relief goods during chilly weather, adding, “We can tackle the issues of our flood and rain affectees if our due share in the NFC is granted to us”.

He pointed out though the Prime Minister understood the provincial point of view, the federal departments concerned were not taking the issue seriously. Making an appeal to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to visit Quetta along with the teams of federal departments concerned for reviewing the financial crises of the province, he said that the Prime Minister himself had visited the flood affected areas of the province and he knew the situation better than others.

“Though the government has announced to take the province out of crises, yet it is not being implemented”, he said, adding such behaviours had created the sense of deprivation in the province, adding, “Time and again it has been stated that we do not beg rather our due share in the NFC be granted”, adding that any delay in that regard could further deteriorate the situation.