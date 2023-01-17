NATIONAL

Qasim Suri approaches IHC against FIA’s action

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s leader Qasim Suri on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against FIA’s notice on inappropriate tweet about TV anchor Saleem Safi.

He stated in his plea that a complain was filed to the Federal Investigation (FIA) on basis of political rivalry. Journalist Saleem Safi had alleged him for trying to target his personal life as the twitter comment had affected the privacy of his family, he added.

He said that being an activist of PTI, he defended the ideology of Imran Khan at every forum. The tweet which was referred by the complainant was an answer of journalist’s tweet dated December 28.

Qasim Suri said that he had commented about the journalistic career of Saleem Safi which had no connection with his personal life. There was also no any provocative material in his tweet and he had never commented on privacy of his family, he said.

The petitioner said that the journalist had leveled false allegation on him and his complaint did not fall under cyber crime act. He was being dragged into the inquiry without any reason, he added, adding that the parents of everybody were respectful and he could not even imagine inappropriate statement against one’s parents. He visited Saleem Safi to condole his mother’s death and the journalist also visited him on death of his mother, Qasim Suri said.

He prayed the court to suspend the FIA notice till the final judgement in the case and also set aside its inquiry.

