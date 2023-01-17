PM cannot be allowed to sell Kashmir: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has expressed shock at PM Shehbaz’s statement, saying that the party strongly rejects the premier’s approach to hold talks with the Indian prime minister.

Chaudhry said that the prime minister “cannot be allowed to sell Kashmir”. He stressed that the Modi leadership reserve the constitutional position of Kashmir to its original. He said in a tweet “ begging India for talks is not Pakistan policy. Modi government should restore previous constitutional position of Occupied Kashmir. He further said Pakistan will hold talks following the restoration of previous position of Occupied Kashmir.

He added Shahbaz Sharif cannot be allowed to sell Kashmir. We categorically reject Shahbaz Sharif stance, he remarked. In an interview with the news channel Al Arabiya, PM Shehbaz asked his Indian counterpart to hold serious and sincere talks to resolve burning issues including Kashmir. “My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let us sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir.”