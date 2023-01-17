NATIONAL

PM cannot be allowed to sell Kashmir: Fawad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has expressed shock at PM Shehbaz’s statement, saying that the party strongly rejects the premier’s approach to hold talks with the Indian prime minister.

Chaudhry said that the prime minister “cannot be allowed to sell Kashmir”. He stressed that the Modi leadership reserve the constitutional position of Kashmir to its original. He said in a tweet “ begging India for talks is not Pakistan policy. Modi government should restore previous constitutional position of Occupied Kashmir. He further said Pakistan will hold talks following the restoration of previous position of Occupied Kashmir.

He added Shahbaz Sharif cannot be allowed to sell Kashmir. We categorically reject Shahbaz Sharif stance, he remarked. In an interview with the news channel Al Arabiya, PM Shehbaz asked his Indian counterpart to hold serious and sincere talks to resolve burning issues including Kashmir. “My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let us sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir.”

Previous article
Mbappe back but PSG suffer another defeat
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President for realizing full potential of Pak-China bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed enhancing bilateral trade with China, which currently stood at $27.8 billion, and said the strengthening of...

Lawyers booked for aerial firing in Lahore

20-K Cup 2023: Four more matches decided

Murray wins Australian Open five-set epic as weather plays havoc

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.