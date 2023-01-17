NATIONAL

Minister denounces audio discussing MP abduction to dethrone Sharif

By Staff Report
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 24, 2022. - Pakistani police detained hundreds of supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former leader, senior party members and police sources said on May 24. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The interior minister requested the chief justice and the speaker of the National Assembly to take action following the release of a leaked audio recording apparently discussing the abduction of an MP as rumours that the president would ask for a vote of confidence from the prime minister mount.

The recording, which has been circulating on social media, reportedly features two Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) lawmakers, Hussain Elahi and Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, discussing the abduction of a woman lawmaker in the National Assembly.

In the audio, which is slightly over a minute long, the two men can be heard strategizing on a potential vote of confidence for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has hinted at returning to parliament to ensure that “turncoats” do not aid Sharif in obtaining the vote of confidence.

Rana Sanaullah Khan has condemned the alleged planning of the abduction of a woman, stating that the PTI’s intention to “buy the conscience” of PML-Q and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers has been “exposed before the public.”

He called on the chief justice, Umar Ata Bandial, to take note of the audio and this “trade of conscience,” and urged Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the speaker, to do the same.

In the recording, a man believed to be Elahi is heard saying that “the parliamentary leader right now is Moonis Elahi […] but he has three and we are two.” The other voice, believed to be that of Hussain, then proposes that a “woman can be abducted.”

Elahi allegedly responds by saying he would suggest the idea to Moonis and that the woman could be sent on “vacations.”

It should be noted the name of the woman is not mentioned in the audio by either Hussain or Elahi.

Q League leaders have demanded that an investigation be carried out to verify the authenticity of the alarming audio and the involvement of the two if it is found to be true.

China faces demographic crisis as population shrinks for first time in 60 years
Staff Report
Staff Report

