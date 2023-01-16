ECP defends delay in Sindh local election results, cites complexity of process

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday responded to criticism from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-i-Islami over the delay in the release of results from the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan explained in a press statement that the process of preparing results for one union council is complicated and takes time.

The local government elections, which took place in Karachi, Hyderabad and other parts of Sindh on January 15, came under scrutiny on Sunday night when the two parties alleged that results were being deliberately delayed.

The PTI accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the provincial administration, and the electoral body of wrongdoing, while the Jamaat-i-Islami warned of sieging polling stations where results were allegedly being delayed.

In Hyderabad and rural districts of the province, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), an umbrella of several political parties representing the opposition, rejected the electoral process and demanded intervention from state institutions.

They also blamed the ECP for facilitating the ruling PPP in rigging and violation of the code of conduct. The PPP accused the PTI of violating rules and attempting to sabotage the process, mainly in Karachi.

Responding to the criticism, the commission said the results were being transferred to the offices of returning officers from all polling stations and that each union council consists of four wards and around 20 polling stations, causing a delay in releasing the results.

