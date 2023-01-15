Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge in DI Khan from Mar 16

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Third Derajat Off Road Jeep Challenge 2023 is being held from 16th to 19th of March in Dera Ismail Khan as part of a grand Derajat festival.

Men and women jeep racers from all over the country besides some foreign sports persons are expected to participate in the championship.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur while chairing the meeting, directed all concerned departments to make all necessary arrangements for this purpose in addition to streamlining the departments of tourism, local govt & rural development.

Gandapur said that during last 2 year people enjoyed the festival and it was very well received by the people. However, better arrangements have been made this year so that people could have maximum recreational opportunities in the area.

Sharing the details of the event, the minister said that the Derajat Off-Road Challenge along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route will be held from March 16-19 as part of a grand ‘Derajat festival’ in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan is the geographical heart of Pakistan, as well as, that of the CPEC – China Pakistan Economic Corridor. “It is accessible, hospitable and full of life and adventure and its weather at this time of the year is one of the best in the entire Pakistan.”

He said that Derajat off-road challenge in its inaugural year in 2021 has established itself as one of the best managed off-road races of Pakistan.

Faisal said while talking to APP, “With approximately 175 km long track, overlooked by the mountains of Shaikh Badin and crisscrossing the semi arid desert named Daman, while still at just 30 minutes from the city of Dera Ismail Khan, Derajat off-road challenge 2023 pomises to be a competitor’s, as well as, spectators treat.”

The Minister directed all the concerned authorities to use their energies to make this championship rally a success in all respects as, he said, such joint competitions and championships of tourism, culture and sports are not held again and again but take place years later.

“The event will convey a message of peace and depict the centuries old hospitable tradition of this region,” he said.