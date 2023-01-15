20-K Cup 2023: Akhlaq stars in Apollo Club win

LAHORE: Phenomenal batting display by batter Muhammad Akhlaq steered Apollo Club to a 15-run triumph over Valencia Gymkhana Cricket Club in the 21st match of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament match at Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Ground on a bright sunny Sunday.

The tournament, which is a regular annual event, aims at reviving and promoting cricket at club level. It is being played in the memory of Col Fateh Sher Khan and its sole sponsor is Nabeel Ahmad, who is a former Pakistani cricketer now based in America.

Apollo Club started their innings strongly and succeeded in posting a huge total of 195 runs on the ascoreboard losing just four wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Both the openers Muhammad Akhlaq and Hashim Ibrahim batted with authority and scored 44 runs for the first-wicket partnership. Muhammad Ishfaq provided the first breakthrough to Valencia Gymkhana when he sent packing Hashim Ibrahim on his personal score of 16 runs.

After that player of the match Muhammad Akhlaq and Rehan Nadeem stitched the significant 94-run second-wicket partnership before M Akhlaq losing his wicket at his individual score of 83 runs off 44 balls that included 5 boundaries and 7 sixes. Reyan Nadeem was the next, who was sent back to the pavilion when he was playing at 43. He played 40 balls and hit 1 four and 3 sixes.

Abyaz Rizvi was also a key contributor from Apollo Club as he smashed 18-ball 35 runs with the help of 1 four and 3 maximums. No other batter of Apollo Club then could cross the double figures. For Valencia Gymkhana, Azhar Ali, Muhammad Ishfaq, M Abbas and Ismael Muhammad got one wicket apiece.

Valencia Gymkhana Cricket Club though replied well and tried their best to win the match, yet they couldn’t finish the game well, thus losing the encounter by 15 runs. Test batter Abid Ali played the scintillating knock of 47 runs off 31 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 3 sixes while Farhan Yousaf struck 20-ball 36, hitting 6 fours. The other notable scorers from Valencia Gymkhana were former Test cricketer Azhar Ali, 21 off 14 balls, Hassan Hameed, 17 off 17 balls, and Ali Dilshad, 16 off 6 balls, but their efforts proved in vain in the end.

From Apollo Club, Muhammad Rameez was wrecker-in-chief of Valencia Gymkhana batting line up as he bowled brilliantly and secured three scalps for 46 runs. Umair Butt, Asad Rafiq and Nisar Ahmad claimed two wickets each. M Akhlaq was declared player of the match.

On Monday (January 16, 2023), three matches will be played. Model Town Whites will play against Shah Kamal Cricket Club in the 22nd match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Model Town Club will compete against City Gymkhana in the 23rd match at Moden Town Club Ground while Ludhiana Gymkhana will vie against Valencia Gymkhana Cricket Club in the 24th match of the tournament at Model Town Greens Ground.