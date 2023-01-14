Sindh requests delay in local government vote over ‘security concerns’

KARACHI: The Sindh government has once again requested a delay in the elections for local governments in Karachi and Hyderabad, citing “threats to various political leaders and workers of political parties” as warned by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had initially announced that the long-awaited local body elections would not be held and the notification to hold the polls based on the existing delimitation had also been withdrawn on the demand of its Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition partner, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday rejected the government’s request and ruled the polls would be held on January 15 as scheduled.

Responding to the ruling, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon claimed the tribunal had no authority to reject the provincial government’s decision to postpone the polls.

In a letter to the provincial election commissioner, the local government department of Sindh highlighted the precarious law and order situation and specific threats to political leaders and workers.

The Sindh government has also cited security concerns and the non-availability of the Pakistan Army and civil security agencies for static deployment at polling stations as reasons for the delay.

This is the second time the second phase of local government elections in Sindh has been postponed.

The term of the local governments expired on August 30 last year and the ECP was bound to hold elections within four months. originally scheduled for July 24, the polls were postponed due to heavy monsoon rains and flooding. They were later rescheduled for August 28, but were again delayed due to the flood situation and a shortage of police personnel in Karachi.