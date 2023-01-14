NATIONAL

Sanjrani to lead delegation to annual Parliamentary Hearing at UN on Feb 13-15

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani would lead a delegation to the annual Parliamentary Hearing at United Nations (UN) in New York on February 13-15, 2023.

The hearing will focus on water scarcity around the globe under the title theme “Water for people and the planet: Stop the waste, change the game, invest in the future,” said a press release issued by the Senate Secretariat.

During and after the hearing, the chairman would hold meetings with UN Secretary-General, President Pro Tempore of the US Senate, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, US Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee and key senators and congressmen.

It will be the first-ever visit of the Chairman Senate to the United States. Following his engagements in New York and Washington D.C, he will visit New Jersey, Chicago and Housten to meet the Pakistani diaspora

