IHC seeks MQM-P documents in Altaf’s CNIC issuance case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought documents regarding the Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan in a case seeking issuance of CNIC to founding leader Altaf Hussain.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by MQM regarding the matter.

During hearing, the court noted that the petition was filed by a person named Tariq Javed from London. The court said that the registered MQM in Pakistan had not filed this case.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that Tariq Javed was the convener of MQM which was registered in Pakistan. The court asked the lawyer to prove this with the relevant documents.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 15.

Court acquits Sindh MPA, others in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Meanwhile, a local court acquitted three accused including a Sindh MPA in Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The additional district and sessions court Malir announced the verdict on the applications of reconciliation between the victim’s family and the accused.

On the other hand, the court rejected the application of reconciliation of two others who had been accused of kidnapping the victim.

Those who have been acquitted are: Jam Awais Gehram, Miraj Jokhio, Ahmad Khan, Dudu Khan and Somar. However, Dudu and Somar will be facing charges in kidnap case.

Nazim Jokhio was tortured and murdered in November 2021. The local police had quashed a case against MNA Jam Karim after having incomplete evidence against him.