NATIONAL

Bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad issued

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, senior leaders of his party Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudhry.

A four-member bench headed by Nisar Durrani announced the reserved judgment in contempt of ECP case.

The bench rejected the pleas for exemption from appearance in contempt of the Election Commission case. The ECP has directed PTI leaders to secure bail against surety bonds of worth Rs50,000 each before January 17.

Last year, the top electoral body initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders for allegedly using foul language against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and ECP. It had served several notices on them, asking them to appear in person and explain their point of view.

However, the PTI leaders did not appear before the ECP and later challenged its powers to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in different high courts.

On Tuesday last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan allowed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and his party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in a contempt case filed against them over controversial remarks against the electoral body.

Previous article
PMD alert: Rain to benefit standing crops, subsides foggy conditions
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Health Card facility afoot for Balochistan’s fishermen

ISLAMABAD: The government of Balochistan has planned to launch Health Card facility for registered fishermen soon, under which health insurance coverage of Rs 1...
Pakistan China FTA

China pledges additional aid of $100 million for flood victims in Pakistan

Current year may witness large number of Chinese tourists visiting Pakistan

PTI leaders express dismay with ECP called it bias

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.