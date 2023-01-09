Seven killed, 20 injured in bus-truck collision in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured late on Sunday in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in the Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan, authorities told media.

According to the reports, the accident took place around midnight on the National Highway near the Torosaki area when a bus collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to a local hospital, the media reported.

The death toll may increase as some of the injured were in critical condition, hospital staff told the media.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.