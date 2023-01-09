Robber killed, policeman injured in Islamabad gunfight

ISLAMABAD: A robber was killed and a policeman got severely injured early on Monday in an exchange of fire between police and robbers in Islamabad, police said.

According to police, three robbers were running away following a robbery in the G-10 neighbourhood of the capital when police encountered them upon receiving the information of the incident.

The robbers opened fire at the policemen resulting in a gunfight in which one of the robbers was killed, police said.

Two robbers fled away from the site, police said, adding that a search operation was underway to hunt down them.