PTI to hold seminar on terrorism upsurge, economic collapse

ISLAMABAD: In what appears to be a smart and timely move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to hold a national seminar in the federal capital today (Tuesday) against the alarming upsurge in terrorism in the country, a widespread lawlessness in the ex-FATA region and fast dwindling economic situation of the country.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be the keynote speaker in the seminar, which would be attended by allied religious and political parties’ leadership, elders from terrorism-affected areas and people from various walks of life. PTI decided to raise effective voice for the safety and security of people’s lives and property.

The seminar would also be addressed by experts on terrorism and Pak-Afghan affairs. Media representatives would be specially invited to the seminar.

PTI central leader Murad Saeed was tasked to make all necessary arrangements for the national seminar.

During the seminar, the speakers would highlight the major causes of terrorism, besides shedding light on reasons of the success of PTI government in ensuring peace and stability in the country in its tenure.

They would also discuss in detail the performance of the PDM government that not only wrecked the booming economy but also destroyed the hard-won peace in the country in short span of few months rule.

During the seminar, the imported government’s failed foreign and Afghan policies would be highlighted, besides analyzing the strategy to protect Pakistan from the negative implications of the fast changing situation in Afghanistan threadbare.