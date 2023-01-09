Police directed to maintain flow of traffic in snowy areas

PESHAWAR: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan has directed the region police to take all possible measures for maintaining a smooth flow of traffic in the upper and snowy areas of Malakand Division in the current weather situation, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He also directed that police remain alert on the main roads in snowfall areas so that passengers, tourists, and other visitors coming there from outside, do not face any inconvenience due to weather conditions or snowfall.

He said that tourists come for the purpose of snowfall enjoyment, to get guidance from the police deputed there, regarding going to the tourist places so that they do not face any unpleasant problems or inconveniences. The police force personnel will be present for the protection, assistance, and help the tourists and visitors there, the RPO added.

In a message issued to tourists, in view of the recent snowfall and weather conditions in Chitral, Dir Upper, Swat and other parts of the area, to maintain the flow of traffic on main approach roads passing through snowy areas and for tourists going to snowfall venues.

The RPO said that the tourists should take all necessary safety measures during travel to the snowy areas so that they are safe from any inconvenience.

He further said that the police will be present for the safety and convenience of the tourists and other visitors on the roads of the snowy areas in Swat and the areas near the Lawari Tunnel at Chitral, while in case of any needed assistance, they can call the emergency numbers of the local police.

It is mentioned that RPO Malakand visited Malam Jabba on Sunday to review the tourist facilities provided by the police to the tourists there.

On this occasion, he also inspected the Police Tourists Facilitation Center and directed the deputed personnel to leave no stone unturned in providing full assistance to the tourists.