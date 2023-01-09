ECP seeks Army, Rangers deployment for LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers during local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The ECP has written a letter to the Interior Ministry, saying that the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers was necessary for peaceful elections. The troops’ deployment has been sought for sensitive polling stations. The Interior Ministry has been urged to ensure the security of the polling staff in Hyderabad and Karachi.

“Even commissioners, DROs and candidates have asked for deployment of Rangers at polling stations as there are concerns of violence and clashes between political rivals on election day,” the letter said.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while rejecting the pleas of MQM-P and the Sindh government ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the reserved decision on holding the repeatedly-delayed local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.