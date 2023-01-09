Cricket Centre, Prince Club, Township Whites emerge victorious in K-20 Cup 2023

LAHORE: Cricket Centre, Prince Club and Township Whites registered contrasting triumphs in 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament matches, played here at different venues on Monday.

Basit Ali batted Cricket Center Club to a 26-run victory over Model Town Whites in the sixth match of the tournament. Basit Ali’s unbeaten convincing knock of 50 runs of just 24 balls was the highlight of the match and for this brilliant knock, he was awarded man of the match award.

Cricket Center, batting first, posted a decent total of 178-5 in the allotted 20 overs. Anas Mehmood was though the top scorer from the winning team as he scored 54 runs off 42 balls with the help of 6 boundaries and 1 six, yet the star batter from the winning side was Basit Ali with his smashing unbeaten knock of 50 runs while opener Ameer Hamza struck 22 runs. Naveed Malik (4-20) and Shahab Khan (1-40) bowled well for MT Whites.

Model Town Whites replied strongly but their middle order failed to deliver as they could score 152-6 in 20 overs, thus losing the match by 26 runs. Opener Aon Shahzad played brilliant inning of 69 runs while Naveed Malik scored 25 and Farhan Khan hit 16 runs. For Cricket Center, Ali Zafar took two wickets and Saif-ur-Rehman and Asif Ali Khan got one wicket each.

Prince Club overpowered Model Town Club by 6 wickets in highly-charged seventh match of the tournament. Model Town Club, batting first, scored 171 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Farman Ali hammered 56 runs, Muhammad Saleem 27 and Hassan Rizwan 23 runs. For Prince Club, Usman Dhillon grabbed 3 for 31 and Ahmed Hassan, Sham ud Din, Zeeshan Shabbir and Anas Mustafa took one wicket each.

Prince Club successfully chased the target on the last ball of the match by scoring 175 for 4 wickets. Player of the match Ammar Tariq played sensational knock of 71 runs of 52 balls, smashing 8 fours and 3 sixes. Sham ud Din (29*), Shoaib Arshad (27) and Anas Mustafa (26) also shone with bat. For MT Club, Usman Shahid (3-25) and Mohsin Irshad (1-35) bowled well.

Muhammad Shoaib’s superb bowling guided Township Whites to a thrashing 110-run victory over Lucky Star Club in the eighth match of the tournament. Shoaib bowled four overs and conceded just 14 runs to grab four wickets.

Township Whites, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 191-8 in allotted 20 overs. Rana Ayan Ali was top scorer with 59 runs while Naeem Khan smashed 48, Kamran Afzal 27 and Ali Ahmad Jutt 19 runs. Adil Sarwar bagged 2 wickets for 23.

Lucky Star Club could score paltry 81-10 in 12.2 overs, thanks to outstanding bowling by man of the match Muhammad Shoaib. Junaid Ali (25), Awais Shahzad (20), Imran Dogar (15) and Hanan Zahid (11) could cross the double figures. Besides Shoaib, Kamran Afzal and Muhammad Yasin claimed 2 wickets each.

On Tuesday (January 10, 2023), two matches will be contested. Shinning Club will vie against Shah Kamal Club while Apollo Club will play Shah Faisal Club.