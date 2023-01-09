NATIONAL

Court adjourns Azam Swati’s controversial tweets case hearing

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - NOVEMBER 04: Member of the Senate of Pakistan Azam Khan Swati speaks to press members as supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, gather around the hospital where Khan is being treated after an assassination attempt, in Lahore, Pakistan on November 04, 2022. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party said on Friday, Nov. 4, country-wide protests would be held following Friday prayer. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Special Judge Central court on Monday adjourned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati’s sedition case for posting controversial tweets against state institution. As per details, Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan heard the bail plea of Azam Swati and issued notice to summon the PTI senator again.

Azam Swati’s counsel Sohail Khan told the court that the PTI leader didn’t receive any notice for today’s appearance before the court. He asked the court to issue notices so that they can appear before the court. The Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan issued the notice and adjourned the hearing till January 31.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in a controversial tweet case.

Swati’s counsel Babar Awan told the court that he wouldn’t name him but a political personality is on bail because of medical reasons and one other political party leader got bail to see him. The chief justice asked what’s the FIA’s remarks on this. At this, the FIA counsel said that the special prosecutor couldn’t come so the court is requested to adjourn the hearing.

It is pertinent to note here that on Nov 27 the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions. The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker. FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.

ECP seeks Army, Rangers deployment for LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad
Staff Report
Staff Report

