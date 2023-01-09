Bail of Imran in ECP protest case extended

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in a case filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toushakhana case.

District and Sessions judge Zafar Iqbal resumed the hearing where Khan’s counsel Babar Awan told the court the former prime minister was in Lahore and cannot appear before the court.

The judge asked Awan: “Khan has to be provided with the attested copies of the case, will he be able to appear before the court on January 31?” At this Awan replied: “Yes […] he is recovering.”

The court accepted Khan’s plea for exemption from personal appearance in the case and extended the interim bail till January 31.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) reserved a verdict on Khan’s pre-arrest bail plea in case of violating section 144.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the party were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

The ECP disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).