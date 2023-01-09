Ambassador urges world to contribute to post-flood reconstruction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said his country was living with the consequences of the worst climate-induced disaster and in need of immediate help from the international community.

In an interview with PBS in Washington, he expressed the hope that under the leadership of the United Nations secretary general and with the influence of nations such as the United States, Pakistan would be able to get the required support during the Geneva conference.

He said: “We hope that we would be able to get pledges for the bulk of the requirements for rehabilitation and reconstruction. Pakistan needs this assistance in the next three years to build climate-resilient infrastructure and to preserve what we already have.”

Thanking the United States for its generous and prompt response to the humanitarian needs in the initial phase of relief and recovery, Khan said the US would announce a substantial contribution to the conference in Geneva, convene its influence with other governments and with the global financial institutions and would be a partner in Pakistan’s efforts.

On the creation of the loss and damage fund during the COP 27 meeting, Khan said the creation of the fund was an achievement in itself but the fund would also have to be funded.

He said we will have to repurpose the global resources to support this fund. He said that we have mobilized all our resources but we need the help of the international community, particularly for this year.