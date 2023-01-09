NATIONAL

Ambassador urges world to contribute to post-flood reconstruction

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said his country was living with the consequences of the worst climate-induced disaster and in need of immediate help from the international community.

In an interview with PBS in Washington, he expressed the hope that under the leadership of the United Nations secretary general and with the influence of nations such as the United States, Pakistan would be able to get the required support during the Geneva conference.

He said: “We hope that we would be able to get pledges for the bulk of the requirements for rehabilitation and reconstruction. Pakistan needs this assistance in the next three years to build climate-resilient infrastructure and to preserve what we already have.”

Thanking the United States for its generous and prompt response to the humanitarian needs in the initial phase of relief and recovery, Khan said the US would announce a substantial contribution to the conference in Geneva, convene its influence with other governments and with the global financial institutions and would be a partner in Pakistan’s efforts.

On the creation of the loss and damage fund during the COP 27 meeting, Khan said the creation of the fund was an achievement in itself but the fund would also have to be funded.

He said we will have to repurpose the global resources to support this fund. He said that we have mobilized all our resources but we need the help of the international community, particularly for this year.

Previous article
Punjab students go back to school after winter break
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Minister says PML-N always kept national interest supreme

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) never compromised on its vital national interests and always kept...

Pakistan, Hong Kong sign MoU on education cooperation

Pakistan seeks $16bn for flood recovery, climate resilience

Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka’s tennis future

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.