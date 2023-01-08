NATIONAL

Seasonal finance ministers came only to save their wealth: Cheema

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Spokesperson for the Punjab chief minister and the provincial government Musarrat Cheema on Sunday said the default of any country established when the people started dying for flour in an agricultural country.

“Yesterday in Sindh a citizen lost his life in a stampede while buying cheap flour,” she said in a tweet.

The PTI leader said Pakistan had practically become bankrupt, but there was no shame on the faces of the incompetent ministers of the “fake” government.

She further said the poor people of Pakistan had now reached the point of starvation, adding if the situation was not controlled in a few days the people would take matters into their own hands.

Cheema said after the shortage of food items, there were reports that the price of petrol would be increased.

She alleged that looters and seasonal finance ministers came only to save their wealth, adding the thieves who were sinking the country s economy were benefiting from NRO day by day.

Previous article
BISP to release first quarterly tranche to Kafaalat programme beneficiaries from Monday
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Indian troops killing innocent youth in IIOJK: Saghar

ISLAMABAD: The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has said that the Indian troops have...

ECP announces verdict on LGs polls conduct in Karachi, Hyderabad on Monday

‘Nervous’ Shiffrin equals women’s World Cup victory record

7.0 magnitude quake strikes Pacific nation of Vanuatu: USGS

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.