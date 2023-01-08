NATIONAL

Indian troops killing innocent youth in IIOJK: Saghar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has said that the Indian troops have accelerated their atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and are martyring innocent youth under the guise of siege and search operations.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad said India is continuously increasing its state terrorism in IIOJK and even today two youth were martyred in Poonch district while 18 Kashmiris were arrested from Rajouri district.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyred youth, he said India’s cruel tactics cannot change the reality of the Kashmir dispute and urged India to give up its oppressive policy towards Kashmir and resolve the lingering dispute by giving Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination.

The APHC-AJK convener said India has declared a war against the Kashmiris and has detained thousands of Kashmiri youth in various jails and detention centers in India and the territory. He said that despite the Indian atrocities, the Hurriyat leadership and people were standing on the sacred mission of freedom. The Kashmiri people should be given the right to decide their own future, he added.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said implementation of the United Nations resolutions is the only solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute. He said lasting peace will be established in South Asia with the settlement of the Kashmir conflict.

He demanded of the United Nations to take notice of the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute according to its approved resolutions.

He said that due to India’s illegal occupation and the non-resolution of the Kashmir conflict, not only the Kashmiri people are suffering from serious problems but also pose serious threats to world peace.

