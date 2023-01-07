Paucity of medicines, surgical instruments leading country to health crisis: Ex-ICCI president

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Dr Shahid Rasheed Butt has said there is a shortage of raw materials and medical equipment used in the manufacturing of medicine, which is resulting in a major health crisis in the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that there was also a shortage of items used in laboratory tests, surgical instruments and other items resulting in problems.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that there has been a shortage of all kinds of medical equipment including life-saving drugs in the country, but the authorities are not ready to do anything in this regard.

The government has announced the opening of letters of credit but according to the importers of the medical equipment, their LCs are not being opened resulting in a countrywide shortage, he added.

The business leader said that shortage of medicines in the local market has been going on for several months but now the situation is becoming alarming and no practical steps have been taken.

He said that another reason for the shortage of medicines was the poor system of regulating their prices which has remained a highly controversial issue.

Shahid Rasheed said that the last date for registration of medicines was December 31, 2022, in which an extension of at least three months was necessary so that precious lives were not lost due to a shortage of imported drugs and equipment.

The government should immediately end the delay in the issuance of LCs for the import of medical raw materials, chemicals and instruments to save the country from another serious crisis, he demanded.