Women’s T20 World Cup: Alice Capsey and Kate Cross return to England squad

LONDON: Alice Capsey has been included in the England squad for the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in February despite suffering a broken collarbone last month. Batting all-rounder Capsey, 18, sustained the injury in the first one-day international against West Indies and missed the rest of the tour.

Bowler Kate Cross is the only other addition to the T20 squad that won 5-0 in the Caribbean. “We hope Alice is fit enough,” said head coach Jon Lewis. “She’s worked incredibly hard alongside the medical staff to get to this point and we’ll give her every chance.”

It will be a first major tournament in charge for former England men’s seamer Lewis, who succeeded Lisa Keightley as head coach in November. “It’s an honour for me to lead a team into a World Cup,”added Lewis. “I know that we will be giving it everything we have got, not only to show everyone who we are as a team and how we want to play, but also to keep inspiring people to play the game we all love so much.”

The Women’s T20 World Cup takes place in South Africa from 10-26 February. England’s first group stage match will be against West Indies in Paarl on 11 February.

England T20 World Cup squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.